Ajax Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ajax Women are set to entertain Chelsea Women in a Women's Champions League quarter-finals first-leg tie at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Tuesday.
The hosts made their first-ever knockouts in the tournament as runners-up to PSG from Group C, while Chelsea are in the last-eight for the third time in four seasons.
Finishing as semi-finalists and in the quarters over the last two seasons, the 2020-21 UWCL runners-up topped Group D with an unbeaten record (W4 D2).
Ajax Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Johan Cruijff ArenA
The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Ajax and Chelsea will be played at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
It will kick off at 1:45 pm ET on Tuesday, March 19, in the United States (US).
How to watch Ajax vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Ajax Women team news
Forward Ashleigh Weerden has been left out of the squad for the UWCL knockouts due to a knee injury, while midfielder Sherida Spitse is suspended for the game after picking up her third yellow card in the final group game.
Starring with a hat-trick in Ajax's recent 5-1 win over Ajax II in the Dutch Women's Cup, Romee Leuchter will involved in the attack.
Ajax Women possible XI: Van Eijk; De Klonia, Kardinaal, De Sanders, Keijzer; Noordam, Van Gool, Yohannes; Grant, T. Hoekstra, Leuchter
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Nienhuis, Van der Wal, Van Eijk
|Defenders:
|De Sanders, Verhoeve, Kardinaal, Van der Veen, Keijzer, Van der Linden, De Klonia
|Midfielders:
|Yohannes, Van de Velde, Sabayo, Van Gool, Noordam, Noordman
|Forwards:
|Jansen, Keukelaar, Tromp, Grant, I. Hoekstra, T. Hoekstra, Leuchter, Tolhoek
Chelsea Women team news
The visitors will be without the likes of Millie Bright, Aniek Nouwen, Maren Mjelde, Nathalie Bjorn, Mia Fishel and Sam Kerr on account of injuries, while Mayra Ramirez remains a doubt.
With Lauren James and Sjoeke Nusken bagging the goals in the 3-1 league win against Arsenal, Catarina Macario will continue to start off the bench - especially after the latter's return from an ACL injury.
Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, Reiten; James
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger
|Defenders:
|Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Fox
|Midfielders:
|Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd
|Forwards:
|Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time Ajax Women and Chelsea Women face each other across all competitions.