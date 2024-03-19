Ajax Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Ajax and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ajax Women are set to entertain Chelsea Women in a Women's Champions League quarter-finals first-leg tie at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Tuesday.

The hosts made their first-ever knockouts in the tournament as runners-up to PSG from Group C, while Chelsea are in the last-eight for the third time in four seasons.

Finishing as semi-finalists and in the quarters over the last two seasons, the 2020-21 UWCL runners-up topped Group D with an unbeaten record (W4 D2).

Ajax Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:45 pm ET Venue: Johan Cruijff ArenA

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Ajax and Chelsea will be played at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 1:45 pm ET on Tuesday, March 19, in the United States (US).

How to watch Ajax vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Team news & squads

Ajax Women team news

Forward Ashleigh Weerden has been left out of the squad for the UWCL knockouts due to a knee injury, while midfielder Sherida Spitse is suspended for the game after picking up her third yellow card in the final group game.

Starring with a hat-trick in Ajax's recent 5-1 win over Ajax II in the Dutch Women's Cup, Romee Leuchter will involved in the attack.

Ajax Women possible XI: Van Eijk; De Klonia, Kardinaal, De Sanders, Keijzer; Noordam, Van Gool, Yohannes; Grant, T. Hoekstra, Leuchter

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nienhuis, Van der Wal, Van Eijk Defenders: De Sanders, Verhoeve, Kardinaal, Van der Veen, Keijzer, Van der Linden, De Klonia Midfielders: Yohannes, Van de Velde, Sabayo, Van Gool, Noordam, Noordman Forwards: Jansen, Keukelaar, Tromp, Grant, I. Hoekstra, T. Hoekstra, Leuchter, Tolhoek

Chelsea Women team news

The visitors will be without the likes of Millie Bright, Aniek Nouwen, Maren Mjelde, Nathalie Bjorn, Mia Fishel and Sam Kerr on account of injuries, while Mayra Ramirez remains a doubt.

With Lauren James and Sjoeke Nusken bagging the goals in the 3-1 league win against Arsenal, Catarina Macario will continue to start off the bench - especially after the latter's return from an ACL injury.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, Reiten; James

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Fox Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd Forwards: Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Ajax Women and Chelsea Women face each other across all competitions.

