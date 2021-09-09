Aguero denies existence of Messi-related release clause at Barcelona

The Argentine has insisted that he remains fully committed to the project he signed up for at Camp Nou despite the departure of his compatriot

Sergio Aguero has denied the existence of a Lionel Messi-related release clause in his contract at Barcelona.

Aguero signed for Barca on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester City in June, committing to a two-year contract at Camp Nou.

It was initially suggested that one of the main reasons the 33-year-old chose to join the Blaugrana was to link up with fellow Argentina international Messi, but he ended up having to bring his 21-year accusations to the club to an end due to their struggles to get below La Liga's salary cap.

What's been said?

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain shortly after his departure from Camp Nou was confirmed, and it was subsequently reported that Aguero demanded to tear up his agreement with Barca.

The experienced striker has now come out to set the record straight, insisting that it was never stipulated in his contract that Messi's future was linked to his own in any way shape or form.

"I don't understand why there was talk of this. When I signed, Leo had nothing signed. They were coming to an agreement," Aguero has told RAC1.

"It was invented that there was a clause, but there was nothing."

Asked whether he would like to come up against Messi with the Blaugrana in the Champions League, the ex-City star replied: "I've already faced Messi, but it would be very nice. Now ... we know that when Leo turns on the light it's impossible to stop him."

Aguero on his recovery from injury

Aguero has been made to wait for his Barca debut to a serious calf injury, which has already seen him miss their first three La Liga games of the new season.

The Spanish giants initially gave a ten-week timeframe for the forward's recovery at the start of August, but he is optimistic of returning sooner.

"I'm fine. There's no forecast of when I'll be back, but I'm moving forward and maybe I can shorten some weeks of recovery," said Aguero.

Barca's silverware chances assessed

Aguero went on to express his belief that Barca can still enjoy a successful season despite the loss of Messi and a number of other high profile stars, including Antoine Griezmann - who rejoined Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

"We have very good players. Those who have left are important, but even so Barca have plenty of players to cover it up," he added.

"Just because we are Barça we have to fight for all the titles. I don't think we are favourites for the Champions League, but our rivals have respect for us."

