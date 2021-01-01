Aguero breaks Rooney's goal record as Man City striker says farewell in style

The Argentinian scores twice on his final appearance at the Etihad Stadium before Pep Guardiola's side lift the Premier League trophy

Sergio Aguero signed off for Manchester City in style by breaking Wayne Rooney's record of scoring the most Premier League goals for a single club.

City's all-time record goalscorer, who will leave the club at the end of the season when he is out of contract, scored his 184th Premier League goal on the final day of the season in the 5-0 victory over Everton.

Aguero was a 65th-minute substitute but quickly added two goals to pass the record of Rooney, who scored 183 goals for Manchester United.

It also matched his debut for City in 2011 when he scored twice as a substitute in a 4-0 victory over Swansea City.

What’s been said?

“I want all the fans who saw me play in the stadium to remember me for what they saw me do on the pitch," he said ahead of his final appearance, which saw 10,000 spectators in the stadium for the first time this season.

"I always say that you enjoy yourself on the pitch because of the support of the fans. When you feel the love from your fans everything is a lot easier.

"It’s the same for anyone in any line of work; when someone believes in you, you do better. I owe a lot to the people at this club because I have the City fans to thank for everything.”

The bigger picture

Aguero could still feature in the Champions League final against Chelsea next Saturday but already leaves the club as the most decorated player in their history.

The 32-year-old celebrated his fifth Premier League title success after the final whistle and Pep Guardiola’s side will head to Porto next week fun of confidence after finishing the season in style.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden were on target before the introduction of Aguero just after the hour.

The striker's season has been ruined by injury after knee surgery last summer and he had some niggles in the build-up to the match.

But his goals confirms that he will have the best goals-per-minute ratio of any player in the history of the Premier League.

Aguero's future is still to be confirmed but Spanish giants Barcelona are favourites to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

