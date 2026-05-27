adidas relaunch iconic World Cup kits for retro Bringback collection

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which is only a few weeks away now, adidas unveiled the most famous national team jerseys ever worn on football’s biggest stage. Reintroducing legendary designs from across multiple generations, the collection honours the cultural impact, emotional moments and unmistakable aesthetics that helped define football history.

Drawing inspiration from unforgettable FIFA World Cup eras, the collection revives celebrated silhouettes and graphics from the archives, bringing them back for a new generation of football fans, collectors and style-conscious consumers. From bold geometric executions and tonal striping to striking chest graphics and unmistakable colour palettes, each jersey captures the fearless design language that shaped football culture throughout the late 80s, 90s and early 2000s.

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Expanding beyond the pitch, the collection also introduces a range of adidas Originals Culturewear pieces inspired by the archive designs, blending football heritage with contemporary lifestyle aesthetics. Alongside the heritage Bringback jerseys, adidas also introduces replica crop jersey silhouettes for selected federation home and away designs, including Germany, Japan and Spain, further connecting football culture with modern fashion and self-expression.

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Belgium’s 1986 home shirt is closely associated with the nation’s historic World Cup semi-final run in Mexico, while the deep red jersey with tonal striping and timeless long-sleeve silhouette became synonymous with this iconic generation. Germany’s archive is represented through several of adidas’ most celebrated football designs. The 1990 away jersey introduced one of the brand’s most iconic geometric chest graphics, while the 1994 home and away jerseys pushed football aesthetics into a more experimental era through enlarged black-red-gold executions inspired by the German flag.

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Japan’s 1993 home jersey remains closely linked to the dramatic ‘Doha Tragedy’ qualification campaign and became an enduring symbol of Japanese football through its legendary three-legged crow-inspired asymmetrical graphic execution. The design marked the beginning of a new era for Japan on the global football stage and remains one of the most celebrated jerseys in Asian football history.

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Spain’s 1994 home jersey became closely associated with a defining era in the nation’s football history, while its tonal vertical graphic execution reflected the bold visual language emerging across 90s football culture. Over time, the jersey evolved into one of Spain’s most recognisable World Cup shirts. Sweden’s 1994 home jersey became legendary during the nation’s unforgettable third-place finish in the United States, with its bold geometric blue graphics on a vibrant yellow base perfectly embodying the expressive spirit of 90s football design.

Shop: adidas x World Cup Bringback collection

The collection is available to buy now online from adidas.