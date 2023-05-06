AC Milan vs Lazio: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

GOAL
|
AC Milan 2022-23(C)Getty Images
Serie AMilan vs LazioLazioMilan

How to watch AC Milan against Lazio in Serie A in the USA, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will take on Lazio in a crucial Serie A clash on Saturday at the San Siro.

Watch AC Milan vs Lazio live on Paramount+ in the US!

It's a must-win game for AC Milan who are chasing a Champions League spot and are two points behind fourth-placed city rivals Inter.

Second-placed Lazio will also be aiming for three points on Saturday so that they can extend or at least retain their one-point lead over Juventus who are third on the league table at the moment.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch AC Milan vs Lazio on TV in the U.S., as well as how to stream it live online.

AC Milan vs Lazio kick-off time

Game:AC Milan vs Lazio
Date:May 6, 2023
Kick-off:9am EDT
Venue:San Siro

The Serie A game between AC Milan and Lazio is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the San Siro.

It will kick off at 9am EDT in the USA.

How to watch AC Milan vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channelLive stream
U.S.N/AParamount+

In the United States (USA), the game can be streamed on Paramount*.

Team news

Ciro Immobile Lazio Rafael Leao Milan(C)Getty Images

AC Milan team news & squad

Except for Tommaso Pobega and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Stefano Pioli has the entire squad at his disposal ahead of their crucial Serie A clash against Lazio. Fikayo Tomori is also back in the team after his suspension.

Olivier Giroud, is likely to be back in the lineup, starting upfront replacing Divock Origi.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kalulu, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersMaignan, Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante
DefendersTomori, Kalulu, Gabbia, Thiaw, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest
MidfieldersTonali, Bennacer, Bakayoko, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli
ForwardsGiroud, Rebic, Leao, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback

Lazio team news & squad

Maurizio Sarri will miss the services of Danilo Cataldi due to injury but Alessio Romagnoli returns to the team after serving a ban.

The manager is likely to keep the front three unchanged with Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni accompanying Ciro Immobile upfront.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Casale, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Antonio, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersMaximiano, Provedel, Adamonis.
DefendersRomagnoli, Casale, Gila, Radu, Kamenovic, Marusic, Hysaj, Lazzari, Patric.
MidfieldersBertini, Milinkovic-Savic, Alberto, Antonio, Basic, Vecino, Fares.
ForwardsFelipe Anderson, Cancellieri, Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni

Head-to-head record

DateResultCompetition
January 2023Lazio 4-0 AC MilanSerie A
April 2022Lazio 1-2 AC MilanSerie A
February 2022AC Milan 4-0 LazioCoppa Italia
September 2021AC Milan 2-0 LazioSerie A
April 2021Lazio 3-0 AC MilanSerie A

Useful links

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

551730 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 30%Karim Benzema
  • 36%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
551730 Votes

Editors' Picks