AC Milan vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan against Juventus on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

AC Milan and Juventus are set to clash at San Siro as the Italian heavyweights look to announce themselves in the early Serie A title race.

Both teams were involved in midweek matches in Europe as Stefano Pioli's men are reeling from a 3-0 loss at Chelsea, while the visitors defeated Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in the Champions League and have the reverse fixtures to look forward to in the coming week.

In their last Serie A outing, Milan picked up a late win against Empoli, and Massimiliano Allegri's men would like to build on their a 3-0 win against Bologna. The pair are currently separated by just four points, with the Rossoneri heading into the match fifth while Juve are seventh.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

AC Milan vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Juventus Date: October 8, 2022 Kick-off: 8am ET / 5pm BST / 9:30pm IST Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch AC Milan vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between AC Milan and Juventus can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport website/app India Sports18 - 1 HD Voot Select

AC Milan team news and squad

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Divock Origi, Junior Messias and Alessandro Florenzi among those yet to recover, but left-back Theo Hernandez could return.

After picking knocks in the Empoli win, Alexis Saelemaekers, Simon Kjaer and Davide Calabria may be unavailable.

Pioli will be looking up to Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud for goals, while Ante Rebic may join from off the bench.

AC Milan Possible XI: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Maignan, Mirante, Tatarusanu Defenders Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Vranckx Forwards De Ketelaere, Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Origi, Rebic

Juventus team news and squad

A huge boost for Allegri against his former club is the return of Angel Di Maria following a domestic ban that kept him out of the Bologna win. Alex Sandro is likely to see his way back in as well, owing to Mattia De Sciglio's thigh injury.

Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa will not play any time soon, although the latter is expected to return in the not so distant future having returned to team training.

Arkadiusz Milik would join Dusan Vlahovic, who is yet to score at San Siro, in attack.

Juventus Possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Vlahovic, Milik