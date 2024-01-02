This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AC Milan vs Cagliari: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
Coppa Italia
team-logo
team-logo
Watch on Paramount
Christian Pulisic Milan split vs SassuoloGetty Images
Coppa ItaliaAC MilanAC Milan vs CagliariCagliari

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will take on Cagliari in the Coppa Italia at the San Siro on Tuesday. Two teams positioned at opposite ends of the league standings are set to compete for a spot in the quarter-finals. The winner of this match will advance to the last eight, where they will face either Atalanta or Sassuolo.

Milan are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions and will be confident of getting into the semi-final of the competition. Cagliari, on the other hand, have won only one out of their last seven fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Cagliari kick-off time

Date:January 2, 2024
Kick-off time:3pm ET
Venue:San Siro

The match will be played at the San Siro on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch AC Milan vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Adding to the ever-growing list of Milan's absent players, midfielder Ismael Bennacer, who has recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff, is set to join his national team at Africa Cup of Nations. As a result, he will be unable to participate in the match against Cagliari.

Injuries have ruled out players such as Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Malick Thiaw, Marco Sportiello, Tommaso Pobega, and Noah Okafor.

Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Simic, Hernandez, Bartesaghi; Krunic, Adli; Chukwueze, Romero, Leao; Jovic

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
Defenders:Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi
Midfielders:Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Adli, Pulisic, Romero
Forwards:Traore, Chukwueze

Cagliari team news

Cagliari's current injury concerns are relatively minimal, with only Eldor Shomurodov, Marko Rog , and Nahitan Nandez unavailable for selection at San Siro.

Antoine Makoumbou, who was previously serving a suspension in Serie A, is now back in the squad and is expected to start in the midfield.

Cagliari predicted XI: Radunovic; Zappa, Goldaniga, Dossena, Augello; Makoumbou, Prati, Pereiro; Oristanio; Luvumbo, Petagna

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Radunovic, Scuffet, Aresti
Defenders:Wieteska, Hatzidiakos, Augello, Zappa, Dossena, Obert, Di Pardo, Azzi, Goldaniga, Capradossi
Midfielders:Oristanio, Jankto, Pereiro, Sulemana, Makoumbou, Prati, Viola, Mancosu, Deiola
Forwards:Lapadula, Luvumbo, Petagna, Pavoletti, Desogus

Head-to-Head Record

DateCompetitionMatch
September 2023Serie ACagliari 1 - 3 AC Milan
March 2022Serie ACagliari 0 - 1 AC Milan
August 2021Serie AAC Milan 4 - 1 Cagliari
May 2021Serie AAC Milan 0 - 0 Cagliari
January 2021Serie ACagliari 0 - 2 AC Milan

Useful links