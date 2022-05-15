AC Milan vs Atalanta: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Milan is set to face Atalanta on Sunday as the Serie A plays its penultimate weekend of the season. Milan is clinging to a two-point lead over Inter in the Serie A standings, while Atalanta is in eighth and is fighting for a UEFA spot.
The last matchup of these sides came in October, with Milan winning 3-2 behind goals from Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali and Rafael Leao.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Milan vs Atalanta
|Date
|May 15, 2022
|Times
|12pm ET, 9am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|CBSSN
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Milan roster
|Goalkeepers
|Tatarusanu, Maignan, Mirante, Desplanches, Maria Nava, Jungdal
|Defenders
|Calabria, Ballo-Toure, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Kalulu, Tomori, Kjaer, Florenzi, Gabbia, Stanga
|Midfielders
|Bennacer, Castillejo, Tonali, Diaz, Krunic, Bakayoko, Saelemaekers, Di Gesu, Kessie
Forwards
|Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Rebic, Leao, Lazetic, Maldini, Messias, El Hilali, Roback
Milan ends its season against Sassuolo, so this meeting with Atalanta is likely the one thing that could stand in the way of a Serie A title for the team. Inter, currently two points back, has two winnable games against Cagliari and Sampdoria, making this match vital for Milan.
In Milan’s last Serie A match, the team defeated Verona 3-1, led by a pair of Sandro Tonali goals.
If the team can hold onto its lead in Serie A, it would finish the season in first for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
Predicted Milan starting XI: Hernández, Tomori, Kalulu, Calabria, Kessié, Tonali, Leao, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Giroud; Maignan
|Position
|Atalanta roster
|Goalkeepers
|Musso, Rossi, Dajcar, Bertini, Sportiello
|Defenders
|Toloi, Maehle, Palomino, Pezzella, Djimsiti, Demiral, Hateboer, Scalvini, Cittadini, Zappacosta
|Midfielders
|Koopmeiners, Freuler, De Roon, Malinovskyi, Pessina, Oliveri, Zuccon, Panada, Giovane, Sidibe, Ilicic, Pasalic
|Forwards
|Muriel, Boga, Mihaila, De Nipoti, Miranchuk, Zapata, Cisse
Currently eighth in Serie A, Atalanta needs some results to go its way over these last two weeks for the team to qualify for one of the UEFA competitions, which it has done for the past four seasons. The team had finished third in Serie A for three consecutive campaigns before this one.
Atalanta is tied with Roma and Fiorentina in points at 59, but loses on the head-to-head tiebreakers despite having the best goal differential of the three teams.
The team’s most recent match was a 3-1 win over Spezia. Luis Fernando Muriel Fruto, Berat Djimsiti and Mario Pasalic each scored goals in the victory.
Predicted Atalanta starting XI: Djimsiti, Palomino, de Roon, Maehle, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Zappacosta, Pasalic, Malinovskyi, Muriel; Musso
Last five results
|Milan results
|Atalanta results
|Verona 1-3 Milan (May 8)
|Spezia 1-3 Atalanta (May 8)
|Milan 1-0 Bologna (May 1)
|Atalanta 1-1 Salernitana (May 2)
|Lazio 1-2 Milan (Apr 24)
|Atalanta 4-4 Torino (Apr 27)
|Inter 3-0 Milan (Apr 19)
|Venezia 1-3 Atalanta (Apr 23)
|Milan 2-0 Genoa (Apr 15)
|Atalanta 1-2 Verona (Apr 18)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|10/3/2021
|Atalanta 2-3 Milan
|5/23/2021
|Atalanta 0-2 Milan
|1/23/2021
|Milan 0-3 Atalanta
|7/24/2020
|Milan 1-1 Atalanta
|12/22/2019
|Atalanta 5-0 Milan