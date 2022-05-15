AC Milan vs Atalanta: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Andrew Steel
Getty

The last matchup of these sides came in October, with Milan winning 3-2 behind goals from Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali and Rafael Leao.

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Milan is set to face Atalanta on Sunday as the Serie A plays its penultimate weekend of the season. Milan is clinging to a two-point lead over Inter in the Serie A standings, while Atalanta is in eighth and is fighting for a UEFA spot.

Watch Milan vs Atalanta on fuboTV (try for free)

The last matchup of these sides came in October, with Milan winning 3-2 behind goals from Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali and Rafael Leao.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Milan vs Atalanta
Date May 15, 2022
Times 12pm ET, 9am PT
Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Serie A matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channelOnline stream
CBSSNfubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

PositionMilan roster
Goalkeepers Tatarusanu, Maignan, Mirante, Desplanches, Maria Nava, Jungdal
Defenders Calabria, Ballo-Toure, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Kalulu, Tomori, Kjaer, Florenzi, Gabbia, Stanga
Midfielders Bennacer, Castillejo, Tonali, Diaz, Krunic, Bakayoko, Saelemaekers, Di Gesu, Kessie

Forwards

Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Rebic, Leao, Lazetic, Maldini, Messias, El Hilali, Roback

Milan ends its season against Sassuolo, so this meeting with Atalanta is likely the one thing that could stand in the way of a Serie A title for the team. Inter, currently two points back, has two winnable games against Cagliari and Sampdoria, making this match vital for Milan.

In Milan’s last Serie A match, the team defeated Verona 3-1, led by a pair of Sandro Tonali goals.

If the team can hold onto its lead in Serie A, it would finish the season in first for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Predicted Milan starting XI: Hernández, Tomori, Kalulu, Calabria, Kessié, Tonali, Leao, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Giroud; Maignan

PositionAtalanta roster
Goalkeepers Musso, Rossi, Dajcar, Bertini, Sportiello
Defenders Toloi, Maehle, Palomino, Pezzella, Djimsiti, Demiral, Hateboer, Scalvini, Cittadini, Zappacosta
Midfielders Koopmeiners, Freuler, De Roon, Malinovskyi, Pessina, Oliveri, Zuccon, Panada, Giovane, Sidibe, Ilicic, Pasalic
Forwards Muriel, Boga, Mihaila, De Nipoti, Miranchuk, Zapata, Cisse

Currently eighth in Serie A, Atalanta needs some results to go its way over these last two weeks for the team to qualify for one of the UEFA competitions, which it has done for the past four seasons. The team had finished third in Serie A for three consecutive campaigns before this one.

Atalanta is tied with Roma and Fiorentina in points at 59, but loses on the head-to-head tiebreakers despite having the best goal differential of the three teams.

The team’s most recent match was a 3-1 win over Spezia. Luis Fernando Muriel Fruto, Berat Djimsiti and Mario Pasalic each scored goals in the victory.

Predicted Atalanta starting XI: Djimsiti, Palomino, de Roon, Maehle, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Zappacosta, Pasalic, Malinovskyi, Muriel; Musso

Last five results

Milan resultsAtalanta results
Verona 1-3 Milan (May 8)Spezia 1-3 Atalanta (May 8)
Milan 1-0 Bologna (May 1)Atalanta 1-1 Salernitana (May 2)
Lazio 1-2 Milan (Apr 24)Atalanta 4-4 Torino (Apr 27)
Inter 3-0 Milan (Apr 19)Venezia 1-3 Atalanta (Apr 23)
Milan 2-0 Genoa (Apr 15)Atalanta 1-2 Verona (Apr 18)

Head-to-head

DateResults
10/3/2021Atalanta 2-3 Milan
5/23/2021Atalanta 0-2 Milan
1/23/2021Milan 0-3 Atalanta
7/24/2020Milan 1-1 Atalanta
12/22/2019Atalanta 5-0 Milan