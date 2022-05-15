AC Milan vs Atalanta: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Milan is set to face Atalanta on Sunday as the Serie A plays its penultimate weekend of the season. Milan is clinging to a two-point lead over Inter in the Serie A standings, while Atalanta is in eighth and is fighting for a UEFA spot.

The last matchup of these sides came in October, with Milan winning 3-2 behind goals from Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali and Rafael Leao.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

Games Milan vs Atalanta Date May 15, 2022 Times 12pm ET, 9am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Milan roster Goalkeepers Tatarusanu, Maignan, Mirante, Desplanches, Maria Nava, Jungdal Defenders Calabria, Ballo-Toure, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Kalulu, Tomori, Kjaer, Florenzi, Gabbia, Stanga Midfielders Bennacer, Castillejo, Tonali, Diaz, Krunic, Bakayoko, Saelemaekers, Di Gesu, Kessie Forwards Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Rebic, Leao, Lazetic, Maldini, Messias, El Hilali, Roback

Milan ends its season against Sassuolo, so this meeting with Atalanta is likely the one thing that could stand in the way of a Serie A title for the team. Inter, currently two points back, has two winnable games against Cagliari and Sampdoria, making this match vital for Milan.

In Milan’s last Serie A match, the team defeated Verona 3-1, led by a pair of Sandro Tonali goals.

If the team can hold onto its lead in Serie A, it would finish the season in first for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Predicted Milan starting XI: Hernández, Tomori, Kalulu, Calabria, Kessié, Tonali, Leao, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Giroud; Maignan

Position Atalanta roster Goalkeepers Musso, Rossi, Dajcar, Bertini, Sportiello Defenders Toloi, Maehle, Palomino, Pezzella, Djimsiti, Demiral, Hateboer, Scalvini, Cittadini, Zappacosta Midfielders Koopmeiners, Freuler, De Roon, Malinovskyi, Pessina, Oliveri, Zuccon, Panada, Giovane, Sidibe, Ilicic, Pasalic Forwards Muriel, Boga, Mihaila, De Nipoti, Miranchuk, Zapata, Cisse

Currently eighth in Serie A, Atalanta needs some results to go its way over these last two weeks for the team to qualify for one of the UEFA competitions, which it has done for the past four seasons. The team had finished third in Serie A for three consecutive campaigns before this one.

Atalanta is tied with Roma and Fiorentina in points at 59, but loses on the head-to-head tiebreakers despite having the best goal differential of the three teams.

The team’s most recent match was a 3-1 win over Spezia. Luis Fernando Muriel Fruto, Berat Djimsiti and Mario Pasalic each scored goals in the victory.

Predicted Atalanta starting XI: Djimsiti, Palomino, de Roon, Maehle, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Zappacosta, Pasalic, Malinovskyi, Muriel; Musso

Last five results

Milan results Atalanta results Verona 1-3 Milan (May 8) Spezia 1-3 Atalanta (May 8) Milan 1-0 Bologna (May 1) Atalanta 1-1 Salernitana (May 2) Lazio 1-2 Milan (Apr 24) Atalanta 4-4 Torino (Apr 27) Inter 3-0 Milan (Apr 19) Venezia 1-3 Atalanta (Apr 23) Milan 2-0 Genoa (Apr 15) Atalanta 1-2 Verona (Apr 18)

