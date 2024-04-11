AC Milan vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

It will be an all-Italian affair at San Siro as AC Milan play host to Roma in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.
The Rossoneri defeated Slavia Prague 7-3 on aggregate in the last-16, while Daniele De Rossi's side surged into the quarters after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 over two legs.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
AC Milan vs Roma kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|San Siro
The UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between AC Milan and Roma will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Thursday, April 11, in the United States (US).
How to watch AC Milan vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between AC Milan and Roma will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
AC Milan team news
Milan boss Stefano Pioli will miss defender Fikayo Tomori due to a European ban, while Tommaso Pobega and Pierre Kalulu are out injured.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns from a domestic ban, while Malick Thiaw is available for selection after recovering from his knock.
However, former Roma man Simon Kjaer is likely to keep his place ahead of Thiaw alongside Matteo Gabbia at centre-back.
AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
|Defenders:
|Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Calabria, Terracciano, Florenzi
|Midfielders:
|Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Adli, Pulisic
|Forwards:
|Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze
Roma team news
Sardar Azmoun and Houssem Aouar are sidelined with a hamstring injury and a virus, respectively while Evan Ndicka will miss the tie due to suspension.
While Dean Huijsen and Rasmus Kristensen were left out of the club's squad for the knockout stages, either Chris Smalling or Marcos Llorente would replace Ndicka at the back.
In attack, De Rossi is likely to deploy the trio of Paulo Dybala, Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku and former Milan man Stephan El Shaarawy.
Roma possible XI: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Llorente, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Svilar, Boer
|Defenders:
|Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Angelino, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp
|Midfielders:
|Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Bove, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi
|Forwards:
|Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, El Shaarawy
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AC Milan and Roma across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 14, 2024
|AC Milan 3-1 Roma
|Serie A
|September 1, 2023
|Roma 1-2 AC Milan
|Serie A
|April 29, 2023
|Roma 1-1 AC Milan
|Serie A
|January 8, 2023
|AC Milan 2-2 Roma
|Serie A
|January 6, 2022
|AC Milan 3-1 Roma
|Serie A