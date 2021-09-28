Messi joins Benzema in making Champions League history with first PSG goal

The Argentine scored his first goal for his new club in style in a win over Manchester City

Lionel Messi joined Karim Benzema in making Champions League history as the Argentine scored his long-awaited first goal for Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Playing in his fourth game since joining from Barcelona this summer, Messi scored PSG's second goal on an assist from Kylian Mbappe, helping his side to a 2-0 win over Manchester City.

With the goal, Messi scored in his 17th consecutive Champions League campaign, equalling a record set by Karim Benzema just minutes earlier.

Another record-breaking night

Ever after all these years, Messi continues to reach new heights in the Champions League.

With his goal against City, he's now scored in 17 straight Champions League seasons, joining Benzema with Cristiano Ronaldo just behind the pair at 16.

Benzema netted from the spot in the second half against Sheriff on Tuesday, but the Moldovan side scored late to stun Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

Messi has also scored 27 goals in 35 appearances against English teams in the Champions League, 15 more than any other player in the competition.

The goal was Messi's 121st strike in the Champions League, as he moves within 14 of Ronaldo for the competition's all-time mark.

It was also a goal that saw him continue to torment his former manager Pep Guardiola, with Messi now scoring seven times in five games against the ex-Barcelona boss.

Reaction to Messi's wondergoal

The goal was a typically stunning one from Messi, who curled home a fantastic finish from outside of the box after playing a one-two with Mbappe.

