USWNT vs Panama: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Concacaf Women's U20 match between USA and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The U20 United States Women's National Team (USWNT) will open their 2023 CONCACAF U20 Women's Championship campaign against Panama on Wednesday at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

USWNT are the tournament's defending champions and have won it a record seven times. Panama are making their seventh appearance in the finals of the tournament.

Led by head coach Tracey Kevins, the USWNT squad features a pool of talented players and newcomers. They are clear favourites to win the game against Panama and also claim the trophy for the third time in a row. However, Panama are a dangerous team and should not be overlooked. The game is expected to be a close one.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USA vs Panama kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7pm EDT Venue: Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium

The CONCACAF U20 Women's Championship game between USWNT and Panama will be played on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium. The game will kick off at 7pm EDT for the fans in the United States.

How to watch USA vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

Concacaf GO Watch here FOX Watch here

The game will be shown live on Fox and CONCACAF Go in the United States.

Team news & squads

USA team news

USWNT U20 boss Kevins has announced a 21-member roster to take on the CONCACAF U20 challenge and has not reported any injury concerns ahead of the team's opening game.

They will compete in Group A alongside Canada, Jamaica, and Panama. The top three teams in the tournament will qualify to represent the region at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The North American team will be confident in seeking their record eighth CONCACAF U-20 Women's Championship title after winning the 2020 and 2022 tournaments.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Amaral, Gress, Wy Defenders: Thompson, King, Evans, Dellarose, Klenke, Aikey Midfielders: Lemos, Martinho, Harvey, Cagle, Flammia, Cook Forwards: Sentnor, Dudley, Emnor, Rader, Gamero, Dahlien

Panama team news

Panama U20 head coach Raiza Gutierrezz has named a 21-player roster for the upcoming Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship.

The roster includes two new players: goalkeeper Yurisel Ortega of Leonas Del Este and forward Nathalie Bello of Hattiesburg FC in the United States. Ortega and Bello join a team that is already familiar with each other, having played together in the Sud Ladies Cup in France earlier this month.

Panama's last appearance in the Concacaf U-20 Championship was in 2022, when they were eliminated by Canada in the quarterfinals. The team will be looking to improve on that performance this year and reach the final.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Villar, Sedas Defenders: Singleton, Miranda, Madrid, Franco, Goldstein Midfielders: Perea, Garcia, Salazar, Pon, Lam, Beteta, Gross, Mejia, Araus, Vanessa Forwards: Moses, Pinto, Grey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2015 Panama 1-6 USA CONCACAF Women's U20 Championship March 2012 Panama 0-6 USA CONCACAF Women's U20 Championship

Useful links