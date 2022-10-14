WATCH: USMNT star Weah provides two assists for Lille after recently returning from extended injury layoff

U.S. men's national team star Tim Weah marked his return from injury by providing two assists in Lille's win over Strasbourg.

Weah provides two assists in win

Recently returned from injury

Was making just his second appearance of season

WHAT HAPPENED? Weah's first was a fantastic cross to fellow CONCACAF star Jonathan David, with the Canadian tapping home from close range in the 76th minute. The American winger then teed up Remy Cabella four minutes later, capping his 35-minute return with a bang.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USMNT fans will be glad to see Weah back, especially given the fact that he seemingly hasn't lost a step during his layoff. He only returned from injury last week against Lens in what was his season debut after dealing with a foot injury throughout the start of the European season.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEAH AND LILLE? After the win over Strasbourg, Lille will now look ahead to a match against Monaco next week. Weah's side currently sits seventh in Ligue 1, with Monaco one place ahead of them in sixth.