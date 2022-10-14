WATCH: USMNT star Weah provides two assists for Lille after recently returning from extended injury layoff

Ryan Tolmich|
Click here to watch it live with fuboTVfuboTV
Weah Lille celebrateGetty
United StatesLilleVideoStrasbourg vs LilleStrasbourgLigue 1T. Weah

U.S. men's national team star Tim Weah marked his return from injury by providing two assists in Lille's win over Strasbourg.

  • Weah provides two assists in win
  • Recently returned from injury
  • Was making just his second appearance of season

WHAT HAPPENED? Weah's first was a fantastic cross to fellow CONCACAF star Jonathan David, with the Canadian tapping home from close range in the 76th minute. The American winger then teed up Remy Cabella four minutes later, capping his 35-minute return with a bang.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USMNT fans will be glad to see Weah back, especially given the fact that he seemingly hasn't lost a step during his layoff. He only returned from injury last week against Lens in what was his season debut after dealing with a foot injury throughout the start of the European season.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEAH AND LILLE? After the win over Strasbourg, Lille will now look ahead to a match against Monaco next week. Weah's side currently sits seventh in Ligue 1, with Monaco one place ahead of them in sixth.

Which is the best continental European league?

15488 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Which is the best continental European league?

  • 72%La Liga
  • 7%Bundesliga
  • 13%Serie A
  • 7%Ligue 1
15488 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the official league on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW