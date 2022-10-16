Toni Kroos insisted that Fede Velverde is in the ''top three in the world right now'' after his outstanding El Clasico performance for Real Madrid.

Madrid victorious against Barcelona at Bernabeu

Valverde impressed and got on scoresheet

Kroos took to Twitter in praise of teammate

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid cruised to a deserved 3-1 victory against Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season. An impressive performance from Valverde included a fine finish just after the half-hour mark, prompting Toni Kroos to take to Twitter in praise of his Real Madrid teammate.

WHAT THEY SAID: The World Cup winner played the full 90 minutes alongside Valverde as Madrid saw off their arch-rivals at Santiago Bernabeu. The German wrote on Twitter: ''Fede Valverde top three in the world right now.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Valverde's display against Barca was one in a long line of impressive recent performances, as the Uruguayan has recorded four goals and an assist in nine league games so far this season. The win takes Real Madrid three points clear at the top of La Liga, while Barca stay in second, three ahead of Atletico Madrid.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

getty images

GettyImage

DID YOU KNOW? Valverde has already overtaken his career-best tally for league goals scored in a single campaign (three, in 2020/21).

WHAT NEXT FOR VALVERDE? The Uruguayan will be hoping to continue his fine form when Real Madrid travel to Elche on October 19.