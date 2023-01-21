Morgan a late scratch from USWNT lineup for New Zealand friendly due to muscle tightness

Alex Morgan was forced to withdraw from the U.S. women's national team's starting XI on Friday due to muscle tightness, U.S. Soccer confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The U.S. are in New Zealand for a pair of friendlies, with Morgan scoring in the first game, which ended as a 5-0 USWNT win. Morgan was forced to withdraw due to tightness in her leg, with Ashley Hatch taking her place in the XI.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morgan wasn't the only big-name player left out of the XI, with Lindsey Horan also out after departing the team to return to Lyon ahead of this second friendly.

The U.S. traveled to New Zealand for these two matches to acclimate to a country that will partner with Australia to host the World Cup this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR USWNT? The U.S. will now be looking forward to the SheBelieves Cup, which will begin on February 16 against Canada in Orlando.