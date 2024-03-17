How to watch March Madness Selection Sunday 2024: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

What you need to know about this year's NCAA Selection Sunday

It's almost time to go as the most exciting Sunday in college basketball, Selection Sunday, inches closer.

Fans and players alike will be glued to their TVs, although most of the teams in this year's field of 68 will have a good idea whether or not they will qualify for the tournament.

Getty Images

However, some surprises always arise before brackets can be filled in. Tune in this year to find out which teams will sneak into the NCAA tournament as potential bracket-busters and who will be watching from the sidelines.

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday is Sunday, March 17, for both the men's and women's NCAA Tournament. The show begins at 6.00pm ET / 3.00pm PT.

Date: March 17, 2024 Start time: 6.00pm ET / 3.00pm PT

How do I watch Selection Sunday?

Fans looking to catch Selection Sunday can do so live through Paramount+, which provides a live stream via CBS Sports. What's more, Paramount+ is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

How does Selection Sunday work?

The full 68-team bracket will be filled out, and the locations for each of the four regions will be announced live on CBS and Paramount.

Who plays in March Madness?

Each of the 32 conference champions will be given an automatic bid, while the remaining 36 teams will be selected by the committee and will be given at large bids.

Who makes up the committee that decides the at large bids?

A 12-person committee decides which teams will play in March Madness. The committee is made up of athletic directors and conference commissioners from around the NCAA, and is led by Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner Charles McClelland who sits as it's chairperson.

How does the committee decided which teams to put into the tournament?

Several different resources are used to decide which teams are worthy of being selected, including strength of schedule, record, and NET ranking. NET ranking looks at a team's resume and record, which then ranks all teams in Division I.

Who won last year's NCAA Tournament?

The UCONN Huskies won last season's tournament after starting things off as the No. 4 seed in the West region. They defeated San Diego State, who were seeded No. 5 in the South region, 76-59 in the final.