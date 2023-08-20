'Breakthrough expected soon' - Barcelona edging closer to sealing Joao Cancelo signing from Manchester City

Barcelona are hoping to complete the signing of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City in the coming week.

WHAT HAPPENED? Cancelo has not featured in a competitive match for City since January when he was sent on loan to Bayern Munich after a falling-out with manager Pep Guardiola. Now it looks like he will head to Barcelona in another loan deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Fabrizio Romano, City and Barca are now ironing out the final details of a proposed move. Cancelo is expected to join the Spanish giants on loan with an optional buy clause.

AND WHAT'S MORE: All parties hope the deal will be completed in the coming week. Cancelo reportedly agreed personal terms with Barca weeks ago, with the Spanish side his preferred destination.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? Barcelona will be seventh major European club Cancelo has played for, having already turned out for Benfica, Valencia, Inter Milan, Juventus, City, and Bayern. He should slot straight into Xavi's team on the right side of defence.