Spending spree! Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to spend £77m on Aymeric Laporte and Otavio, with deals to be confirmed next week

Alex Brotherton
Laporte OtavioGetty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are set to splash £77m on Aymeric Laporte and Otavio as Saudi spending continues to surge.

  • Al-Nassr to sign Laporte and Otavio
  • Duo will cost £77m combined
  • Ronaldo's team haven't won this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabrizio Romano has reported that Al-Nassr are set to complete the signings of Laporte and Otavio from Manchester City and Porto respectively next week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laporte - who City have been trying to offload all summer - will cost the Saudi Pro League club around £26 million ($33m). Meanwhile, Ronaldo's club will part with £51m ($65m) to sign Portuguese midfielder Otavio.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to reports, Laporte will earn £21m ($27m) per season. The Otavio deal will break Porto's record sale, although the Portuguese giants will receive the payment in installments.

Aymeric-Laporte(C)GettyImagesOtavio PortoGetty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? Al-Nassr may already boast Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic among their ranks, but they have lost their two opening games of the Saudi Pro League season. Ronaldo will be hoping the arrivals of Laporte and Otavio can help turn things around.

