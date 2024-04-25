How to watch today's Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NBA matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks will take place on April 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm EDT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, PA, USA.

With two games remaining, the New York Knicks are 2-0 up against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The 76ers score 3.1 more points than their opponents each game, giving them a +250-scoring difference. They average 114.6 points per game, which is 15th in the NBA, and 111.5 points per game which is ninth in the league.

With 112.8 points per game (19th in the league) and 108.2 points per game (second in the NBA), the Knicks score more than their opponents by 4.6 points per game, giving them a +376-scoring difference.

With 43.0 rebounds per game, the 76ers are 19th in the NBA. This is 1.5 rebounds less than the 44.5 rebounds that their opponents average. While its opponents get 40.6 rebounds per game, New York gets 45.2 (fifth in the league) and wins the rebounding fight by 4.6 boards on average.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: date and Tip-off Time

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New York Knicks in a high-voltage NBA matchup on April 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm EDT, at Wella Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, PA, USA.

Date April 25, 2024 Time 7:30 pm EDT Arena Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, PA, USA

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the NBA match between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks live on TNT/truTV through MAX.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Team News

Philadelphia 76ers Team News

Tyrese Maxey averages 25.9 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Paul Reed averages 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per contest.

Buddy Hield averages 2.6 three-pointers per game for the squad, making him a reliable threat from beyond the arc.

Kelly Oubre Jr. leads the 76ers in defensive output with an average of 1.1 steals per game, and Paul Reed adds 1.0 blocks a game.

New York Knicks Team News

Jalen Brunson has become the go-to player. He averages 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game, making him the team's top scorer and assister.

To help the team, Josh Hart has scored 9.4 points, given out 4.1 assists, and grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game this season.

Donte DiVincenzo is a dangerous shooter from beyond the line; he makes 3.5 three-pointers every game. DiVincenzo (1.3 steals per game) and Isaiah Hartenstein (1.1 blocks per game) do a great job on the defensive side too.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks in the NBA matchups: