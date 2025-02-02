How to Watch 67th Annual Grammy Awards: Live Stream Grammys, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Music's Biggest Night returns to Los Angeles as the 67th Annual Grammy Awards celebrates the year's most outstanding musical achievements with a star-studded evening of performances and presentations.

Event Details

Date Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, CA TV Channel CBS Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Broadcast Coverage

Trevor Noah returns as host for the fifth consecutive year, guiding viewers through the three-and-a-half-hour live broadcast. The evening begins with the Grammy Red Carpet Show at 6:30 PM ET on E!, featuring arrivals and interviews with music's biggest stars.

Featured Performances

The ceremony will showcase unique collaborations and solo performances from:

Taylor Swift

SZA

Olivia Rodrigo

Burna Boy

U2 (Live from the Sphere)

Special 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop tribute

Major Categories

The night's most anticipated awards include:

Record of the Year

Album of the Year

Song of the Year

Best New Artist

What to Expect

The ceremony promises an evening of musical excellence with cross-genre collaborations and tributes to legendary artists. Beyond the televised ceremony, most of the 94 Grammy Awards will be presented during the Premiere Ceremony, streaming live on Grammy.com earlier in the day. The main broadcast will feature the major category presentations interspersed with dynamic performances, celebrating the diverse landscape of contemporary music.

