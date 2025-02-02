How to Watch 67th Annual Grammy Awards: Live Stream Grammys, TV Channel

Music's Biggest Night returns to Los Angeles as the 67th Annual Grammy Awards celebrates the year's most outstanding musical achievements with a star-studded evening of performances and presentations.
Event Details
|Date
|Sunday, February 2, 2025
|Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Crypto.com Arena
|Location
|Los Angeles, CA
|TV Channel
|CBS
|Live Stream
Broadcast Coverage
Trevor Noah returns as host for the fifth consecutive year, guiding viewers through the three-and-a-half-hour live broadcast. The evening begins with the Grammy Red Carpet Show at 6:30 PM ET on E!, featuring arrivals and interviews with music's biggest stars.
Featured Performances
The ceremony will showcase unique collaborations and solo performances from:
- Taylor Swift
- SZA
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Burna Boy
- U2 (Live from the Sphere)
- Special 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop tribute
Major Categories
The night's most anticipated awards include:
- Record of the Year
- Album of the Year
- Song of the Year
- Best New Artist
What to Expect
The ceremony promises an evening of musical excellence with cross-genre collaborations and tributes to legendary artists. Beyond the televised ceremony, most of the 94 Grammy Awards will be presented during the Premiere Ceremony, streaming live on Grammy.com earlier in the day. The main broadcast will feature the major category presentations interspersed with dynamic performances, celebrating the diverse landscape of contemporary music.
