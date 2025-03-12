How to Watch 2025 Players Championship: Live Stream PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 Players Championship PGA Tour Golf.

The PGA Tour's flagship event, the 2025 Players Championship, is set to kick off at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, from March 13-16. This year marks the 51st edition of the tournament, which boasts a star-studded field of 144 players, including 48 of the top 50 golfers in the world. The event promises to be as thrilling as ever, with a record-breaking purse of $25 million and the winner taking home $4.5 million along with 750 FedEx Cup points.

Event Information

Date Thursday, March 13, 2025 Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Where TPC Sawgrass TV Channel The Golf Channel Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Key Storylines

Scottie Scheffler's Three-Peat Quest: The two-time defending champion, Scottie Scheffler, is aiming to make history by becoming the first golfer to win the same PGA Tour event three consecutive years. Scheffler is also seeking to join Jack Nicklaus as one of the few three-time winners of the Players.

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele: These top-ranked players will be grouped with Scheffler for the first two rounds, setting the stage for an intense competition.

Newcomers and Veterans: The tournament will feature 24 golfers making their debut, while veterans like Adam Scott will be playing for the 23rd time.

TPC Sawgrass, designed by Pete Dye, is renowned for its challenging layout, including the iconic island-green par-3 17th hole. This year, the course has been lengthened by over 75 yards, adding an extra layer of difficulty for competitors.

