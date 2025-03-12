How to Watch 2025 Creator Classic: Live Stream PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 Creator Classic PGA Tour Golf.

The PGA Tour's 2025 Creator Classic is set to return with a bang, marking the first of three events in the season-long creator series. This year, the excitement unfolds at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, just a day before the prestigious THE PLAYERS Championship. The event brings together some of golf's most beloved content creators for a thrilling nine-hole competition.

Event Information

Date Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Where TPC Sawgrass TV Channel The Golf Channel Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Event Preview

The tournament features eight holes of stroke play, starting on the par-4 10th hole and culminating on the iconic island-green 17th. The top three finishers will then compete in a one-hole sudden-death playoff on the same 17th hole, ensuring an electrifying conclusion. The field includes returning favourites like the Bryan Bros, Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, and Gabby Golf Girl, alongside newcomers such as Grant Horvat, Kyle Berkshire, Tisha Alyn, and Soly from No Laying Up. A Barstool personality will also join the lineup, determined through a qualifier.

This event marks a significant step in the PGA Tour's efforts to engage fans and amplify the voices of content creators. Following the TPC Sawgrass event, the Creator Classic Series will continue with events at The Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 7 and conclude at East Lake Golf Club on August 20. With YouTube as the presenting sponsor, this series promises to deliver unique content and experiences to golf enthusiasts worldwide.

