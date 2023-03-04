Wow - nine seconds! Arsenal shockingly fall behind straight from the KICK-OFF as VAR check fails to save them against Bournemouth

Philip Billing put Bournemouth 1-0 up against Arsenal on Saturday after scoring within the first nine seconds at Emirates Stadium.

Billing scored for Bournemouth

Cherries took shock lead

Opening goal came after 9.11 seconds

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cherries attacked the home side straight from kick-off with multiple men pouring forward. The ball found its way wide to Dango Ouattara whose cross eventually found Billing in acres of space in the box. The Bournemouth midfielder had the simple job of turning home from close range to give the away side a shock lead within just nine seconds of play.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Billing's goal is the second fastest scored in Premier League history and gave relegation battlers Bournemouth the dream start on Saturday. Arsenal, meanwhile, offered the worst possible response to title challengers Manchester City by going a goal behind so early on, who cut the gap at the top to just two points after a convincing 2-0 win over Newcastle in the earlier kick-off.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday, when they travel to Lisbon to face Sporting CP in their last-16 first-leg tie.