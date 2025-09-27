How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and Madrid derby start time

The spotlight falls on the Spanish capital this weekend as the Madrid derby headlines Saturday's La Liga action, with Real Madrid aiming to stretch their perfect start to the 2025-26 campaign against city rivals Atletico.

Los Blancos have been unstoppable so far, racking up 18 points from six straight victories to build a five-point cushion at the summit of the table.

Atletico, on the other hand, enter the clash under a bit of strain, sitting ninth with just nine points to their credit. Diego Simeone's men did manage to snatch a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Rayo Vallecano last time out, courtesy of a stunning hat-trick from Julian Alvarez, which nudged them back into the top half. Still, inconsistency has been their Achilles heel, with only two wins from their opening six league outings.

The Madrid Derby between Atletico and Real Madrid is a fierce rivalry that promises thrilling football. Fans looking to add an extra layer to their experience can benefit from sportsbook promos available in the US, offering special deals and bonus features that turn your predictions into engaging betting opportunities as you watch the capital's giants battle it out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 7:15 am PT / 10:15 am ET on Saturday, September 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Diego Simeone faces a few selection dilemmas ahead of the Madrid derby, though the situation on the injury front looks far brighter than it did a few weeks ago.

Summer arrival Alex Baena is back in the mix after recovering from appendicitis surgery. While the midfielder is unlikely to be handed a starting role, he could see minutes off the bench, marking just his second appearance since featuring in the season opener against Espanyol.

There’s also a chance Johnny Cardoso could return after picking up a sprained ankle in training last week. The USMNT international has resumed partial sessions and might be included in the matchday squad. In the attack, Alexander Sorloth is available again after serving a suspension for his red card against Real Mallorca.

On the flip side, it looks almost certain that Jose Maria Gimenez will remain out, with the defender still not back in full training since the Club World Cup in the summer. Midfield playmaker Thiago Almada is also set to stay on the sidelines.

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid head into the derby still without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy, and Antonio Rudiger, all sidelined with injuries, but aside from those absences, Xabi Alonso's squad looks in strong shape.

At the back, both Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are pushing for recalls, while in midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni is also expected to slot back in. The bigger question mark surrounds Jude Bellingham, who may have to settle for a place among the substitutes. Having only just returned from shoulder surgery, Alonso is managing his minutes carefully, which could see Arda Guler retain his role as the creative hub in the No. 10 position.

In attack, Kylian Mbappe is nailed on to lead the line, with Vinicius Junior and teenage sensation Franco Mastantuono likely to flank him. That setup would relegate Rodrygo to the bench, where he'll be joined by the likes of Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links