Copa del Rey
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
Eneko Jauregi 30'Rayco Rodriguez 35'
Miguel Rodriguez 6'Jailson 49'Anastasios Douvikas 52', 75'
(HT 2-1) (FT 2-4)

SD Amorebieta vs Celta VigoResults & stats,