Major League Soccer
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
N. Caliskan 6'D. Goncalves 43'J. Yaro 64' (og)
J. Klauss 51'J. Yaro 81'
(HT 2-0) (FT 3-2)

Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis CityResults & stats,