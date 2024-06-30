Major League Soccer
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
Evander Ferreira 45' + 8' (pen)Santiago Moreno 73'Jonathan Rodriguez 90' + 2'
Bongokuhle Hlongwane 29'Sang-Bin Jeong 38'
(HT 1-2) (FT 3-2)

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota UnitedResults & stats,