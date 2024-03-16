NWSL
team-logo
5 - 1
FT
team-logo
Malia Berkely 19' (pen)Haley Hopkins 54'Bianca St. Georges 77', 86'Danielle Weatherholt 90' + 9'
Kaleigh Kurtz 65' (og)
(HT 1-0) (FT 5-1)

North Carolina Courage vs Houston DashResults & stats,