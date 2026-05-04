Reports indicate that president Florentino Pérez wanted Zinédine Zidane to replace Xabi Alonso, whose departure was already planned. However, Zidane had already committed to succeeding Didier Deschamps as France coach after the following summer's World Cup, so a return to Real Madrid was impossible.

After Alonso's January dismissal, Alvaro Arbeloa stepped in, yet results have improved only marginally. In La Liga, Madrid now lag twelve points behind bitter rivals Barcelona and could surrender the title outright in Saturday's Clásico.

In the Champions League their campaign stalled in the quarter-finals after two narrow losses to Bayern Munich, leaving the club facing a second successive trophy-less season. That poor form has Arbeloa once again reported to be on the brink of the sack.