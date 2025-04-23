'You get killed!' - Trent Alexander-Arnold walking into a 'mess' at Real Madrid as Liverpool star warned he 'will have no support' at Santiago Bernabeu if summer transfer goes through
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been advised against joining Real Madrid from Liverpool this summer as Emmanuel Petit warned the club is a "mess".
- Alexander-Arnold reportedly heading to Real Madrid
- Spanish giants struggled in UCL and La Liga this season
- Petit says right-back heading straight into a 'mess'