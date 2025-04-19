This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ciao, Carlo Ancelotti! Real Madrid boss expected to depart Santiago Bernabeu and accept Brazil job with Xabi Alonso set to take over former club this summer Real Madrid C. Ancelotti Transfers X. Alonso LaLiga Brazil Bayer Leverkusen Carlo Ancelotti is set to leave Real Madrid this summer and accept the Brazil job, with Xabi Alonso poised to replace him, per a new report. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Real thrashed by Arsenal in Champions League

Ancelotti set to leave and join Brazil

Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso anointed as successor