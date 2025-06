This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+ Steve Roberts-Imagn Images WATCH: From favorite cities to the NFL – USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino shares what he loves most about America CONCACAF Gold Cup USA M. Pochettino The Argentine shared his favorite aspects of American culture in a lighthearted Instagram video, revealing preferences ranging from cities to sports Pochettino names Chicago as his favorite American city while appreciating several others

Argentine picks with Teddy Swims as favourite American musician

NFL emerges as Pochettino's favorite American sport beyond soccer Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match CONCACAF Gold Cup USA T/T Match preview