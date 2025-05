This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Wrexham warned Championship promotion will be a 'shock to the system' despite Ryan Reynolds' & Rob McElhenney's riches Wrexham League One Championship Wrexham have been warned that Championship promotion will be a "shock to the system" despite Ryan Reynolds' & Rob McElhenney's riches. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham have enjoyed three successive promotions

Wales side set for Championship sojourn next season

Long-term vision is to compete in the English top flight Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask