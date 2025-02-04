Rotated Wrexham are through! Phil Parkinson's side ring the changes and cruise past Port Vale to reach Football League Trophy fourth round as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney eye silverware
Phil Parkinson heavily rotated the Wrexham squad yet the Red Dragons cruised past Port Vale to progress in the Football League Trophy.
- Wrexham thrash Port Vale
- Progressed to the fourth round of Football League Trophy
- Parkison rotated his team for the cup competition