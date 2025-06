This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Wrexham target Tom Cairney's future takes fresh twist as Fulham midfielder weighs up options after receiving lucrative offer from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side Wrexham T. Cairney Transfers Premier League Fulham Championship Tom Cairney has been offered a new contract at Fulham but is yet to put pen to paper on the deal amid interest from Wrexham. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cairney wanted by Wrexham

Now offered new deal by Fulham

But yet to respond to Cottagers Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask