This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Wrexham star Ollie Palmer hilariously threatened with 'loan to Siberia' after aiming dig at Red Dragons chief Wrexham O. Palmer League One Wrexham's Ollie Palmer was jokingly threatened with a 'loan to Siberia' as the striker took a dig at club chief Humphrey Ker. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Palmer hilariously threatened with 'loan to Siberia'

Took a dig at Humphrey Ker

Wrexham face Charlton on Saturday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One WRE CHA Match preview