This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Wrexham shopping in Premier League market? Transfer hint as Phil Parkinson reveals talks have already been held with potential targets Wrexham P. Parkinson Transfers Championship Premier League Phil Parkinson has revealed that Wrexham are already in transfer “talks”, with hints being dropped at shopping in the Premier League market. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Dragons preparing for the Championship

Busy summer on the cards in North Wales

Contact already made with those on wish list Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask