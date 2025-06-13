This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Wrexham's new No.9! Ryan Reynolds sets Alan Shearer a Hugh Jackman challenge as Hollywood co-owner says 'let's do this' to the Premier League's record goalscorer Wrexham Championship Premier League Transfers Newcastle A. Shearer Wrexham are in the market for Premier League pedigree and Ryan Reynolds has told Alan Shearer "let's do this" while setting a Hugh Jackman challenge.

Ex-England captain jokes about leading the line

Red Dragons looking to bolster their ranks

Ex-England captain jokes about leading the line

Top-flight experience being sought in Wales