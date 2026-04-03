Furious Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson to send videos to referees as Red Dragons' Premier League dream dealt fresh blow

The penalty was not the only point of contention for Parkinson, who expressed growing concern over the physical treatment centred around striker Sam Smith.

"The other thing I'm getting very frustrated with is the treatment Sam Smith's been getting," Parkinson explained. "Watford away, the amount times he got hauled to the floor, blocked and body-checked. I sent all the incidents to the head of the referees and he agreed with me on nearly every one. We then go to Sheffield United and Japhet Tanganga pulls him down which is a straight red card and the free-kick gets given against Smudge. Today, there's a slide wall pass which is putting him clean through and Nat Phillips just tugs him. It's only slight contact, but it's a red card and I feel Smudge needs more protection."