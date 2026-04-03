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Mohamed Saeed

Furious Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson to send videos to referees as Red Dragons' Premier League dream dealt fresh blow

P. Parkinson
Wrexham
Championship
West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion vs Wrexham

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has confirmed he will submit a dossier of refereeing blunders to PGMOL following a controversial afternoon at The Hawthorns. The Red Dragons boss was left fuming after a "very, very harsh" penalty decision shifted the momentum of a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

  • Parkinson slams harsh penalty call

    Wrexham's push for the Premier League hit a controversial bump in the road during their draw with West Brom, leading Parkinson to announce he will seek answers from the head of Championship officials.

    The Red Dragons were left frustrated when Manchester City loanee Issa Kabore was judged to have fouled Jayson Molumby in the area, allowing Josh Maja to take the Baggies' lead to 2-0.

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    Parkinson speaks out

    "If you give a penalty for that, you're giving three or four penalties every game," Parkinson said. "Of course, there's contact, but it's only what you see in the penalty box all the time. A very, very harsh decision."


  • Striker Smith lacks protection

    The penalty was not the only point of contention for Parkinson, who expressed growing concern over the physical treatment centred around striker Sam Smith.

    "The other thing I'm getting very frustrated with is the treatment Sam Smith's been getting," Parkinson explained. "Watford away, the amount times he got hauled to the floor, blocked and body-checked. I sent all the incidents to the head of the referees and he agreed with me on nearly every one. We then go to Sheffield United and Japhet Tanganga pulls him down which is a straight red card and the free-kick gets given against Smudge. Today, there's a slide wall pass which is putting him clean through and Nat Phillips just tugs him. It's only slight contact, but it's a red card and I feel Smudge needs more protection."

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    Dialogue with refs continues

    In an effort to find a resolution to these recurring issues, Parkinson confirmed he will be in contact with Kevin Friend, the manager of Championship referees. The Wrexham chief intends to compile a video montage of recent incidents to ensure the officiating standards match the high stakes of the promotion race.

    Parkinson detailed his planned approach: "I'm going to send all those instances together and ask the referees over the next two days to give me some answers because he's had some bad decisions against him. I'm always in communication with Kevin Friend, the head of the referees, because he's a great guy and he listens. But when the ref reviews those instances tonight, he'll know I'm right and he's wrong."

Championship
Wrexham crest
Wrexham
WRE
Southampton crest
Southampton
SOU
Championship
West Bromwich Albion crest
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
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Millwall
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