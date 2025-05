This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson tipped to follow in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's footsteps and be awarded Freedom of the Borough honour P. Parkinson Wrexham League One Championship Phil Parkinson is being tipped to be awarded the Freedom of the Borough by Wrexham after guiding the club into the Championship. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham seal third straight promotion

Parkinson hailed for his work as manager

Could be recommended for honour Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask