This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

GOAL/Getty/IG:@elliotlee9 'I found out how fragile life is' - Wrexham star Elliot Lee 'feeling very lucky' after surviving car crash as he shares shocking images of wrecked Range Rover E. Lee Wrexham League One Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee has opened up on surviving a potentially fatal car crash as he shared photographs of his wrecked Range Rover. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lee shares images of car crash

Survived the crash without major injuries

Wrexham take on Mansfield Town on Sunday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One MAN WRE Match preview