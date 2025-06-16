This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty More firepower for Wrexham! Red Dragons add prolific Championship striker to ranks as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney prepare for challenge of England's second division Wrexham R. Hardie Transfers Championship Plymouth Wrexham have completed the signing of Scottish forward Ryan Hardie from Plymouth as they prepare for their Championship challenge.

Completed their first signing of the summer

Wrexham rebuilding squad ahead of Championship challenge