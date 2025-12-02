'I wouldn't hold my breath' - Wrexham told Premier League promotion would be a 'fairytale' as ex-Swansea star praises Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac for club's 'innovative' rise

Moore is unsurprised that Wrexham have found the adaptation period difficult, and believes it would take a "fairytale" for them to win promotion and has praised the "innovation" of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac.

He told BetVictor Casino: “It would be really a fairytale if they managed to get promoted this season. But the Championship is so hard to get out of, so I wouldn't hold my breath. But in terms of them as a club, they're doing incredible things. From what I hear, they're quite innovative in terms of how they are getting money through the door as well, which obviously helps them grow.

“The boys look like they're enjoying playing for the club. I think sometimes that's always the biggest indicator of how well a club's run or how healthy it is. I think it's a good thing and I think we need more team like Wrexham. I wouldn't call them a disturber, but they're making noise and they're making a mark, so you can't knock it.

“It’s more the merrier in that sense, I think the clubs need to be more innovative of how they get fans to the games and put across their brand, especially in the lower leagues, it needs to be better. People say that football's getting boring so we need every bit of excitement that we can get, honestly. So I'm all for documentaries, I think you have just got to keep pushing a good product out on the pitch so the fans enjoy it.”