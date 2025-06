This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'Worst-ever generation of American goalkeepers?' - Herculez Gomez, Shaka Hislop question depth of position pool for USMNT coach Maurico Pochettino Major League Soccer CONCACAF Gold Cup Z. Steffen M. Turner USA The two former internationals expressed concern about a significant decline in shot-stopper talent for the U.S. Hislop says there's downward trend in USMNT goalkeeper quality

Turner, Steffen career trajectories hampered by moves

Gomez says Pochettino has opened the door Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Friendlies USA TUR Match preview