World champion, crowd favourite, legend: Lukas Podolski retires

"One chapter ends, a new era begins," wrote Podolski, who has been under contract with Gornik in Poland since 2021. Saturday's home match against Radomiak Radom will be his farewell.

The forward can reflect on a distinguished career: he won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, and three years later retired from international duty with 130 caps and 49 goals.

A product of 1. FC Köln's youth academy, he made his professional debut in 2003. In the Bundesliga he also won the double with Bayern Munich in 2008. Abroad, the left-footer played for Arsenal, Inter Milan, Galatasaray Istanbul, Vissel Kobe and Antalyaspor before finishing his career in Poland.