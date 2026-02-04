Sam Coffey, Lea Schuller and the top 10 WSL signings of the 2026 January transfer window

There's no doubt that Smilla Holmberg's switch to Arsenal was one of the most notable moves of this January transfer window. At the 2025 European Championship, the 19-year-old Sweden international showed just why she has been so highly-rated in her home country for a while now, even if her final action of that tournament was to miss a crucial penalty in the quarter-final defeat to England.

A dynamic and intelligent full-back, it was always a matter of when, rather than if, Holmberg would get her big move abroad. She is unlikely to make an immediate impact at Arsenal, as she will be mostly backing up a world-class right-back in Emily Fox to begin with, but the hope will be that she can develop well and hit new heights with the Gunners in due course.

That said, the north London side have been hit and miss with their signings of young players in recent years. Olivia Smith has started brightly after joining from Liverpool last summer, while Kyra Cooney-Cross is finally earning more starts this year, having arrived in 2023. Arsenal will hope Holmberg can follow a similar path to those two rather than ending up leaving the club after being unable to really break through, as was unfortunately the case with the likes of Kathrine Kuhl and Gio Queiroz.