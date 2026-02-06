How Tottenham became the WSL's surprise package in battle for Champions League qualification

The improvements that playing style has made is evident in the numbers. Spurs are much more adaptable this season, able to fluidly switch between a back-three and a back-four depending on what is needed, while the double-pivot in midfield of Eveliina Summanen and Drew Spence has been vital in protecting that back line so that the full-backs, or wing-backs, can really get involved in the attack.

As England noted, this approach suits the players in the squad and, as a result, Tottenham have been much better in both halves. Last season, only Crystal Palace, who were relegated, conceded more goals than Spurs, who kept just two clean sheets in their 22 WSL outings. This season, the north London side have only conceded 19 goals in their 14 games, to sit a respectable sixth in that column, while keeping five clean sheets in 14 outings to date. Only Chelsea, with arguably the world's best goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton, between the sticks have shut teams out more often.

It's worth noting, also, that Ho has played the same goalkeeper in every league fixture so far. Last year, for varying reasons, Vilahamn used three different shot-stoppers, something which can impact the cohesion and understanding at the back. Ho, though, has been able to entrust Lize Kop with the No.1 role on a full-time basis, and she has repaid that faith with some outstanding performances, to the degree that no team in the division has a more positive differential between their expected goals against statistic and their actual goals against than Spurs.

In attack, the numbers are particularly interesting, as Tottenham aren't actually shooting more or creating a greater number of chances; they're just being a lot more clinical. In fact, per 90 minutes, Spurs are having marginally fewer shots and shots on target than last season.

Yet, in an attack that encourages the forwards to interchange positions and seek out pockets of space, they're scoring 1.35 goals per game, a noteworthy increase on the one per game of last season. Combine that with a much-improved defence, and its led to better results.