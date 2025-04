This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport With five goals in four games, Vancouver Whitecaps star Brian White named MLS Player Of the Month for April Major League Soccer Vancouver Whitecaps B. White CONCACAF Champions Cup The Vancouver star becomes the first American player to earn the award since Paul Arriola in May 2022 White recorded five goals in four games

American forward continues efficiency with 11 goals in 15 games

American forward continues efficiency with 11 goals in 15 games

He becomes only the fourth Whitecaps star to earn award