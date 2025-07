This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Why Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney may have to pay players to leave Wrexham before start of Championship season - explained Wrexham Championship P. Parkinson Transfers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney find themselves in a position where they may have to start paying players to leave Wrexham. Meteoric rise enjoyed by the Red Dragons

Are now working with a bloated squad

Movement expected before next deadline Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Championship SOU WRE Match preview