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Explained: Why PSG survived penalty handball shout in Champions League semi-final clash with Bayern Munich as little-known rule comes into play
Chaos at the Allianz Arena
The tension of a Champions League semi-final reached boiling point in Munich as Vincent Kompany’s side found themselves on the wrong end of two massive officiating calls within the space of just a few minutes. Already facing an uphill battle following a thrilling 5-4 first-leg defeat in Paris, Bayern’s task became even harder when Ousmane Dembele found the net after just 141 seconds to extend PSG's aggregate lead.
However, the real drama began around the half-hour mark when Nuno Mendes appeared to handle the ball to halt a promising Bayern attack. Despite being on a yellow card, the Portuguese defender escaped a second booking and subsequent dismissal after the referee instead awarded a free-kick to the visitors. It is understood that the assistant referee flagged for an earlier handball against Bayern’s Konrad Laimer, though replays suggested that decision was far from certain.
The Joao Neves handball controversy
The frustration inside the stadium compounded moments later during another chaotic sequence in the PSG penalty area. In an attempt to clear their lines, Vitinha struck the ball directly at his team-mate Joao Neves, with the ball clearly striking the midfielder's outstretched arm. While the contact appeared unintentional, Neves’ arm was in an elevated position, leading to furious appeals from the Bayern players and staff.
Despite the severity of the situation and the clear contact, VAR elected not to intervene after a brief review. The decision left Kane and his team-mates incensed, particularly given the recent string of controversial handball penalties awarded in UEFA competitions over the past week. Ironically, PSG had benefited from a similar call in the first leg when a ball deflected off Alphonso Davies’ groin into his hand, leading to a spot-kick.
The rules behind the 'No Penalty' decision
The penalty was not awarded because the incident began with a controlled clearance from Vitinha, which subsequently struck Neves' arm while he was instinctively trying to protect himself. Despite the arm being in an open position, this type of contact is not considered a punishable offence. This decision aligns with the official Laws of the Game, which state that a "handball is not committed if a player is hit on the hand or arm by a ball played by a team-mate - provided the ball does not go directly into the opponents’ goal or lead to an immediate scoring opportunity".
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Shearer slams "clueless" officiating
The lack of consistency in the application of the handball rule has drawn widespread criticism from pundits and former players alike. Legendary England striker Alan Shearer did not hold back in his assessment of the situation, taking to social media to vent his frustration at the current state of the law and its interpretation by officials.
Shearer posted on X: "The handball ball law is so f***** up it’s madness. They have just messed the whole thing up. Tied themselves in knots. #clueless." His comments mirrored the sentiment on the pitch, where Kane was seen remonstrating with the officials at the half-time whistle, even demonstrating the movement of Neves’ arm to the referee as they headed toward the tunnel.