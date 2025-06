This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Why Premier League transfer may be off the cards for Victor Osimhen as Man Utd make 'timid' attempts to convince striker V. Osimhen Manchester United Transfers SSC Napoli Premier League Victor Osimhen might not move to the Premier League this summer despite Manchester United's 'timid' attempts to sign the striker. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Osimhen unlikely to join an English club

Man Utd making 'timid' efforts to sign the striker

Al-Hilal could lure the striker with massive salary Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask